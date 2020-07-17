APHC urges UN, world community to help resolve kashmir dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the United Nations (UN) and the international community to take solid step for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as it poses a serious threat to the peace and economic development of South Asia and the world.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the curfew and restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir, today, and asked the UN and world to play role in creating an environment conducive for the resolution of the lingering dispute.

He also asked the world community to impress upon fascist Modi government to shun its stubborn and military attitude and accept ground reality regarding the Kashmir dispute.

The spokesman said, the prevailing grim situation in the territory and the Indian government’s military might policy and Hindutva attitude may create a war-like situation in the region. He said, Kashmir dispute poses a threat to the world peace and is proving to be a big obstacle for peace, prosperity and development in the region.

War and inconsistencies are no options; instead they cause devastation and destruction, he added.

The spokesman also paid rich tributes to three youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kulgam district, today.—KMS