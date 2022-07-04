APHC urges Kashmiris to observe Martyrs’ Week

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the freedom-loving Kashmiris living across the Line of Control, Pakistan and other parts of the world to observe Martyrs’ Week from 6th to 13th July, 2022.

The APHC issued a calendar containing various programmes to be observed in connection with the Martyrs’ Week.

As per the calendar, 8th July will be observed as Resistance Day to mark the martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, and his associates and 13th July shall be observed as Kashmir Martyrs’ Day. The APHC has urged people to assemble in Burhan Wani’s native town Tral on July 8 and the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar on July 13 where the martyrs of 1931 are buried to offer Fateha.

Meanwhile, the newly-established State Investigation Agency, today, conducted raids at multiple locations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The sleuths of the agency accompanied by paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Indian police carried out raids particularly in central Kashmir. The SIA sleuths also raided the house of illegally detained Hurriyat leader Fayaz Ahmad at Bopat in Beerwah area of Budgam district and harassed his family members.

The Travel Agents Association of Kashmir has condemned harassment of locals as well as tourists in the name of security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. The Travel Agents Association President, Farooq Ahmed Kuthoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said many tourists have got stuck on highways due to severe restrictions. —KMS