APHC urges international community to play role for release of Kashmiri detainees

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference has appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all Kashmiri political detainees including APHC lead-ership stuffed under inhuman conditions in jails of India and the occupied territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said India cannot suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people through illegal detentions, arrests and harassment.

Expressing his deep concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees, he said that most of these de-tainees had spent more than two decades in jails. He said some of these detainees include Dr. Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr. Mohammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ayub Dar, Mohammad Ayub Mir, Javed Ahmad Khan, Wahid Ahmed Naiko, Feroz Ahmed Dar, , Abdul Hameed Tailee, Mohammad Ali Bhat, Tariq Ahmed Mattoo, Mahmood Topi Wala, Bashir Ahmad Pannu, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sharifud-Din-Gujjar, Muhammad Ashraf Peer, Abdul Ghani Gonee, Lateef Ahmad Waja, Ali Mohammad Kalie, Khalid Mehboob Phalwan, Maqsood Ahmed Bhat, Feroz Ahmed Butt, Pervaiz Ahmed Mir, Mohammad Abbas Wani, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Abdul Majeed Baba and Fahdullah.

The APHC spokesman said the illegally detained APHC leaders, activists and youth are subjected to worst physical torture and biased behaviour in the jails of India and the occupied territory. He pointed out that despite continued detention and physical and mental torture, the morale of all Hurriyat leaders and activists was high and they were ready to render any sacrifice for the Kashmir cause.

He maintained the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are proud of Hurriyat leaders and activists, who are either in jails or striving on ground for achieving a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions.

The APHC appealed to the UN Secretary Gen-eral, António Guterres, the International Committee of Red Cross and all local and international human rights organizations including Asia Watch and Am-nesty International to use their clout for the release of the jailed Kashmiris and settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.—KMS