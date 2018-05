Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference will organize a day-long Nuzool-e-Quran conference in Srinagar on Sunday.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the event will be presided over by the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, at his Hyderpora office in Srinagar.

Renowned Muslim scholars, writers, pro-freedom leaders, religious scholars and other dignitaries will express their viewpoint on the topic, the statement said.—KMS