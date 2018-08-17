APHC terms ED notice to Gilani biased, unrealistic

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has termed the notice of the Indian Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Syed Ali Gilani as biased and unrealistic.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said Indian authorities have crossed all democratic, constitutional and moral limits to satisfy their hatred against Kashmiris, in general, and leadership, in particular.

The APHC made it clear long ago that during 2002 Income Tax raid at the residences of Syed Ali Gilani and his close relatives, no currency or any objectionable material was recovered and it was conveyed to the authorities concerned through his counsel.

It said that Syed Ali Gilani and his party had a clear and open stance on Kashmir that the long pending dispute needed to be resolved peacefully in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people. Harassing APHC chairman and other pro-freedom leaders through its agencies and putting them under the sponsored media trail, Indian autocracy will fail today as they have in the past, it added.

It said knitting these imaginary and baseless stories and publicized through its arrogant media is nothing but to put pressure on Gilani to toe their line. It further said that Gilani sahab is not alien to jails, interrogations, tortures and solitary confinements and he has proved his mettle by his steadfastness and determination and he is not scared of such threats.

The APHC said, “Let the occupier and its local collaborators know that we will fight for our basic rights till the last breath and no power on earth can dare to stop us. Circulating ED notice strengthens our belief that this is a frustrated move to tarnish the image of Gilani Sahab and force him to subjugation.

Condemning the unnecessary harassment of illegally detained Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Raja Meraj-ud-din Kalwal’s family by the ED it said he has been languishing in Tihar jail from past more than a year despite that Sleuths of Enforcement Directorate landed his home on the pretext of enquiry.—KMS

