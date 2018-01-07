APHC strongly denounces detention of Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the continued house arrest of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and detention of other resistance leaders.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the imprisonment of Hurriyat leaders had no constitutional or moral justification and the Indian police were suppressing their peaceful voices with the barrel of gun. He said that in 2017, Syed Ali Gilani was stopped 48 times from offering Friday prayers, an important religious obligation.

The spokesman said that the Indian police invented a new process of house arrests and banning of political activities of Syed Ali Gilani and other leaders during 2010 mass uprising in occupied Kashmir. “Since then police never produced any legal justification for this illegal house arrest process and they never explained that under which act or section of the law is Syed Ali Gilani being imprisoned in his house. This lawlessness continued in the period of Omar Abdullah and now PDP regime is following the suite in its rule,” he added.

The spokesman denouncing the PDP-led puppet regime said that “their rhetoric about battle of idea proved hoax and they proved most opportunistic”.

He added that despite their tall claims about freedom of expression, they are chasing political leaders, strangulating genuine voices, curbing peaceful political activities and implicating and caging youth on fake allegations.—KMS