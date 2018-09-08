APHC starts anti-election campaign in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) started anti-election campaign by organizing a rally at Abi Guzar in Srinagar, in which senior Hurriyat leaders, activists and people belonging to all walks of life participated.

Under the leadership of Mohammad Yaseen Aataie, the rally marched through the Abi Guzar Street, displaying anti-election banners and placards denouncing human rights violations, civilian killings and arrest spree at the hands of occupation forces.

Chanting slogans in favour of right to self-determination and probing of human rights violations, the rally was attended by senior leaders and Hurriyat activists including Bilal Sidiqui, Ghulam Mohammad Nagoo, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Nisar Hussain Rather, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Yasmeen Raja, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Khawaja Firdous, Manzoor Gazi and Ghulam Qadir Kashmiri.

The rally protested against the inhuman behavour meted out to the illegally detained leaders in Tihar jail including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Aslam Wani, Shahid Yousuf, Dr Ghulam Mohammad Butt, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi and condemned the prolonging of the illegal detention of Masarat Aalam Butt, Dr Mohammad Shafi Sharyati, Dr Mohammad Qasim, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Ghani Butt, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Umar Aadil Dar, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Farooq Tawheedi, Asadullah Parray, Abdul Rashid Magloo and Hakeem Showkat.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat spokesperson in a statement in Srinagar condemned the house arrest of APHC General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, early this morning, who was scheduled to lead the anti-election rally in Srinagar. The spokesperson also castigated the police authorities to arrest another senior leader of the APHC, Hakim Abdul Rashid, who has been shifted to Central Jail, Srinagar, without any legal justification.—KMS