APHC seeks economic sanctions on India for criminal record in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the extrajudicial killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops and urged the world community to address the long-pending dispute to end bloodshed in the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar called for imposition of economic sanc-tions on India for its criminal record in occupied Kashmir.

While paying rich tributes to the youth martyred in Pulwama district, the other day, he said that the Indian brutalities inflicted on the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, especially the young generation has created a terror atmosphere where the common masses feel insecure about their lives.

Denouncing the brute acts of state terrorism, the APHC spokesman castigated the occupation forces for carrying out frequent raids and so-called search operations during the subzero temperatures and harassing and humiliating the people. He lauded the invincible pledge of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination and said that it has been a routine of the brute occupiers to safe-guard their ill intentions and illegal interests by killing the innocent people, but soon they will have to flee from the occupied territory.

The APHC urged the United Nations Secretary General to take appropriate measures to stop geno-cide in Kashmir and impress upon India to allow free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir to arrive at a peaceful resolution of the disputed territory in ac-cordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Freedom Front(K.F.F) in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemn the atrocities committed by the Indian forces in IIOJK. The statement said, the indiscriminate firing by the brute Indian forces resulting in the death of youths and injuries is a glaring example of the inhuman treatment meted out to the oppressed Kashmiris.KMS