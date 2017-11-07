APHC rejects Indian talks offer

Kashmiris observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day

Srinagar

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control observed Jammu Martyrs’ Day, today, to reaffirm their resolve to continue the liberation struggle till the achievement of Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were killed in the first week of November in 1947 by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu hooligans in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan.

A seminar was organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar, today, to pay tributes to Jammu martyrs. The function was addressed among others by Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Zamrooda Habib, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Ghulam Muhammad Nagu, Muahammad Saleem Zargar, Imtiaz Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Atai, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Syed Bashir Ahmad Andrabi and Maulvi Bashir Ahmad. The speakers said that the Jammu massacre in 1947 was the worst example of genocide intended to change the demographic composition of the territory.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyet leaders in their separate statements paying tributes to the 1947 martyrs of Jammu said that their sacrifices would remain unforgettable in the history of Kashmir.

A demonstration led by APHC leader, Yasmeen Raja was held in Srinagar, today, to convey to the Indian interlocutor that he was not welcomed in the territory. She said on the occasion that by initiating a futile exercise, India was playing with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. A procession was taken out against the offer of so-called talks, which was led by Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir and Imtiaz Ahmad Reshi.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has categorically rejected the Indian offer of talks with its appointed interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma, who arrived in Srinagar, today. The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that despite the fact that the Indian government through its many representatives was exerting much pressure on Syed Ali Gilani to hold talks with the interlocutor, but no one from Hurriyat Conference would become part of the process that was totally futile. The statement said that India wanted to initiate talks to kill time.

In Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Sialkot, rallies and demonstrations were held to pay tributes to the Jammu martyrs. Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chaudhry Muhammad Ishaq, Dr Zahid Ghani Dar, Mushtaqul Islam and others addressed on the occasions.

A function was also held at APHC AJK office in Islamabad with its Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi in the chair. Others who addressed the function included Muhammad Saghir Chughtai, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Manzoorul Haq Butt, Arif Abbasi, Bashir Usmani and Abid Abbasi.—KMS