APHC reiterates shutdown call in IIOJK on May 22

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged people for a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on May 22 against the hosting of G20 meeting in Sri-nagar by the Narendra Modi-led BJP Indian gov-ernment.

The call for the strike has also been supported by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, political leadership and parties of AJK and Pakistan, while the Kashmiri Diaspora will hold anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations in world capitals, including UK and US, to denounce the Indian move, what the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, Fernand de Varennes, has described as an attempt to normalize a military occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC leaders in Srinagar said the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is committing a flagrant violation of international law by holding the G20 meeting in Srinagar. They said Jammu and Kashmir is not India’s part but an internationally-recognized disputed territory whose future is yet to be decided by its people. They said the holding of an international event in a disputed territory is also a violation of the UN Charter.

On the other hand, the APHC and other organi-zations including Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum through posters, pasted on walls and poles in the streets of Srinagar and adjoining areas, appealed to the people to observe strike to convey a loud and clear message to India and the G20 coun-tries that the holding of the global forum’s meeting in Srinagar will be blatant violation of the UN reso-lutions on Kashmir.

Pakistan condemned India’s decision to hold a G20 meeting in occupied Kashmir on May 22, calling the move “irresponsible”. Pakistan’s foreign ministry issued a statement condemning the choice of venues in illegally occupied territory. “India’s irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self-serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

Meanwhile, the US-based Sikhs have also come forward to expose Modi-government’s evil design to hoodwink the world about the prevailing situation of IIOJK through the G20 meeting in Srinagar. —KMS