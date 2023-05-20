APHC, other bodies express concern over IIOJK’s deteriorating situation

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other organisations have expressed serious concern over the deteriorating situation in the occupied territory.

APHC spokesman and other organizations, in-cluding Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement in their separate statements said Indian troops and police personnel have arrested hundreds of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders and activists, during massive house raids in name of so-called security of G20 meeting and lodged them in different jails and police stations. The Modi regime is victimizing them for opposing India’s illegal occupation of their homeland, they added.

The statements expressed profound gratitude to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, Fernand de Varennes, for voicing his concern over India’s decision to hold the G20 meeting in Srinagar and its implications on the human rights situation in the region.

They said the statement should serve as an eye-opener for the world, particularly the G20 nations who have been invited by New Delhi to attend the event in a territory, which it had occupied illegally against the will of the Kashmiri people.

The statements said the UN expert rightly stated that the holding of G20 meeting in Srinagar unwit-tingly provides a semblance of normalcy while mas-sive human rights violations, arbitrary arrests, po-litical persecutions and restrictions on media and human rights defenders persist in the occupied terri-tory.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kash-mir Democratic Movement, Professor Zubair and Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement General Secretary Dr Musaib in their separate statements in Srinagar supported the call for a com-plete strike in IIOJK on Monday given by APHC and urged people to observe a complete strike against the hosting of G20 meeting in Srinagar by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government.

They said India is trying to hide its war crimes by holding this event in the disputed territory. The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in its statement in Srinagar lamented that even before the G20 meeting, the Modi-led Indian government had con-verted the internationally recognized disputed terri-tory into a military garrison.

He said before the holding of the G20 meeting, the Indian police have carried out a series of arrests in the length and breadth of the territory. He said besides JKML leaders Feroz Ahmad Khan, Asadul-lah Parrey, Waheed Ahmed Gujri, Shabbir Ahmad Najjar, Ghulam Hasan Shah, Irshad Ahmed Parra, Sajjad Haider Rahi, Sajjad Molvi and Muhammad Yusuf, thousands of youth have been detained while raids for more arrests continue.

Qazi Imran, Vice Chairman of Pir Panjal Free-dom Movement in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India had turned the entire occupied territory into a prison even before the holding of G20 meeting in Srinagar

He said there is a curfew-like situation in IIOJK but India can neither end the freedom movement nor mislead the international community with such tac-tics.

From May 22 to May 24, Kashmiris living all over the world will strongly protest against the hold-ing of G20 meeting in Srinagar by the Modi-led Indian government and send a message to the world that India had illegally occupied their motherland.—KMS