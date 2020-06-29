APHC lauds PM’s efforts of highlighting Kashmir issue

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan (KA&GB), Ali Amin Gandapur has said that All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) had appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue. Speaking in the National Assembly on Monday, he said, “Leadership of the APHC had written a letter appreciating Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue effectively”.

Responding to a point raised by JUI-F Leader Asad Mehmood, the minister said that he had defeated Fazal-ur-Rehman with double margin in the general election held in 2018. Gandapur alleged that WikiLeaks revealed Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had extended full cooperation to the United States for carrying out drone attack inside Pakistan. He said that Kashmiris across the world disagreed the way Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman had taken up the Kashmir issue.

He also alleged that leadership of the JUI-F was involved in corruption. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) MNA Ahsan Iqbal counted the achievements of his government and said that the country’s economy was in stable condition during their tenure.

He alleged that PTI government policies had affected the economy of the country and now the gross domestic product was in the negative. He said the targets set by the government in the budget 2020-21 were un-realistic.—INP