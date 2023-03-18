APHC hails OIC for its continued support to Kashmir cause

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference hashailed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for its continued support to the Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir in a Joint Communiqué adopted in its meeting in Nouakchott, Mauritania, expressed alarm at the situation in IIOJK. It reaffirmed OIC’s position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and reiterated its firm rejection of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019. The Contact Group requested the OIC Secretary General and the Member States to raise their voices for the just cause of Kashmir at the international fora and hold India accountable for its oppression of the Kashmiri people.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that the Joint Communiqué adopted by the OIC Contact Group has boosted the morale of the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the OIC’s unwavering support has been a source of encouragement for the people of Jammu and Kashmir seeking peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency conducted raids and searches at the houses of prominent APHC leader and religious scholar Maulana Sarjan Barkati, and other pro-freedom people at multiple locations in Shopian, Kulgam, Islamabad, Srinagar and other areas. The NIA sleuths accompanied by the Indian police and paramilitary personnel seized property documents and mobile phones of the residents during the raids.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government attached the property of a Hurriyat activist, Muhammad Abdullah Mir, in Handwara area of Kupwara district. The Modi regime is confiscating the properties of Hurriyat leaders, activists and organizations to victimize them for their affiliation with and role in the ongoing freedom movement.

On the other hand, a special court of India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency has framed charges against two Kashmiri journalists, Fahad Shah and Abdul Aala Fazili, in connection with a fake case of sedition registered against them, last year. The case pertains to an article ‘The Shackles of Slavery Will Break’ written by Abdul Aala Fazili and published in news portal ‘The Kashmir Walla’ through its Editor-in-Chief Fahad Shah. The NIA in its charge-sheet claimed that the journalists were spreading the anti-India narrative through the news portal.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Mitrigam area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, today. The operation continued till reports last came in. Indian police arrested an innocent Kashmiri youth, Nasir Waza, in Katihar city of Bihar state.—KMS