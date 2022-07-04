APHC expresses concern over shifting of over 50 Kashmiris to Indian jails

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has expressed concern over the shifting of over 50 Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Aadil Zargar, Dawood Zargar and Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati from Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu, to different jails of India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC-AJK Convener Mahmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement lamented that a prominent human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untop had also been shifted from Srinagar jail to Kot Bhalwal in Jammu.

He said the arrest of a human rights activist is a clear violation of freedom of expression, adding that India was targeting human rights activists and journalists under military warfare and colonial policy. The Indian government has also imposed restrictions on the media to cover up its atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmi.—INP