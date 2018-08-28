APHC expresses concern over Gilani’s continued house arrest

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the continued illegal house arrest of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and termed it a deep conspiracy to keep away the icon of freedom movement from his loving people.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in its executive committee meeting held with General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi in chair in Srinagar, discussed various issues including the prevailing most critical situation of the territory.

The meeting expressed its grave concern on the arrogant attitude adopted by Indian forces and legal institutions which have been instrumental for the prevailing volatile situation in Kashmir.

It said people are being intimidated, abused and humiliated and their patience is put to an acid test by the legal institutions, day in and day out by displaying the venomous sward in the shape of proposed abrogation of Article 35-A.

The meeting reiterated its unwavering commitment to extend its full support to JRL programme against any attempt to change the state subject law and demography.

The meeting appealed the people to remain vigilant about the ill designs of Indian imperialism and observe complete civil curfew on August 30 and 31.

The meeting condemned the high magnitude of human rights violations at the hands of occupation forces and termed the onslaught on civil liberty of people as a heinous war crime.

It appealed the United Nations and the civilized member countries of the world to take cognizance of the prevailing gruesome situation in Jammu and Kashmir and meeting reiterated its demand for a plebiscite as a democratic formula for a peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

The meeting condemned the illegal and illogical arrest of Feroz Ahmad Khan of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim league, a constituent unit of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), at the hands of Rajbagh police station and said Feroz Ahmad Khan is a well known political leader of resistance movem-

ent.

The meeting was attended by Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Peer Abdul Rashid, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Zamrooda Habib, Bashir Ahmad Indrabi, Nisar Hussain Rather, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Gh. Mohammad Nagoo, Khawaja Firdous Ahmad Wani, Abdul Hameed Ilahi and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp