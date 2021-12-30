APHC denounces gross HR abuses by Indian troops in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have expressed grave concern over the gross violation of human rights by Indian troops in the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the violation of the rule of law and set parameters of justice at the hands of Indian police authorities and other paramilitary forces in the territory. He outrightly rejected the press brief-ing of the Indian police authorities in which they declared the four civilians killed by Indian forces in a fake encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar, last month, as militants. He termed it a vain effort by the India police to mop up the blood stains from its killer face.

“People of Kashmir know the truth. They cannot be hoodwinked by political gimmicks and white lies nor have they any trust in the so-called probing commissions under the cover of the occupied au-thorities,” he said.

The spokesman expressed his dismay over the biased legal system of India against the oppressed people of IIOJK. He said when the bogey of Indian justice system turns to Kashmir it has a unique mo-dus operandi to bail out convicted criminals one by one as was done in the tragic rape and murder case of Aasifa Bano, an eight-year-old girl of Kathua.

The spokesman said the killing of Altaf Ahmad Butt, Dr Mudasir Gul and Aamir Magray, in a fake encounter is one of the thousands such extrajudicial murder cases and the probing kangaroo Commis-sions, so the families of the said victims had no expectations from the killer occupation forces of India.

He strongly condemned the fresh arrests of the youth in the occupied territory by the Indian para-military forces who have been given police powers to register first information reports (FIR) and other baseless criminal charges against the illegally de-tained persons. He said that more than six and a half thousand Hurriyat leaders and activists have been jailed for the crimes which they have not commit-ted. “The detainees have not been produced before the courts and mostly the detaining authorities don’t feel necessary to get proper remand from the con-cerned magistrates, thereby violating and desecrat-ing their own legal system,” he added.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Hu-man Rights Council and other human rights organi-sations to take cognizance of the biased legal system of India against the subdued people of IIOJK who have been left at the mercy of more than one million occupation forces, shielded by draconian laws. He also demanded an early settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Secu-rity Council resolutions to bring an end to the geno-cide of Kashmiris and other human rights abuses by Indian troops in IIOJK.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government was hell bent on demolishing each and every thing that symbolizes the Kashmiris’ identity, history and culture.

He said, “From abrogation of article 370 to re-defining of domicile law and from policies of land grab to delimitations and now opening of Kashmir’s land for Indian investors all are part of the racist regime’s settler colonialism campaign to politically degrade, dispossess and deprive Kashmiris of their rights and privileges”, the DFP spokesman said. He said, on one hand, India is using political and ad-ministrative machinations to subdue and silence the Kashmiris while on the other, Indian forces have let loose a reign of terror in the occupied territory.

He appealed to the Kashmiri masses to observe complete strike on January 1st against Indian gov-ernment’s repressive and imperialistic policies aimed at changing the demographic complexion of IIOJK.—KMS