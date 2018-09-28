APHC denounces arrest of Chief Spokesman Gulzar

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the arrest of its Chief Spokesman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, by Indian police.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar was arrested by Shergadi police stations, Srinagar. It termed the police action as an act of sheer political vengeance.

Denouncing the police action, the APHC said, “Freedom of expression is a distant dream in Jammu and Kashmir under the prevailing martial law-like situation where people get killed, maimed and incarcerated on one pretext or another.”

“Under well-thought out plans fear is being created in every nook and corner of the territory.

The people are being harassed to for them to participate in the upcoming elections,” the statement said, adding, “The authorities have unleashed arrest spree just to pressurize people and drag them to polling booths.”—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp