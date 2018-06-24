APHC delegation enquires about health of injured youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, on directives of the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, a high-level delegation of Hurriyat Conference comprising Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Umar Aadil Dar and Tahir Ahmed visited Bone & Joint Hospital in Srinagar to enquire about the well-being of civilians recently injured in the firing of Indian troops on protesters in Tral.

The delegation expressed solidarity with the injured and prayed for their early recovery. Meanwhile, the APHC condemned the continued house detention of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Muhammad Ashraf Laya.—KMS