APHC delegation condoles Farooq Shah’s demise

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) visited the Naharpur area of Sopore and condoled the demise of Farooq Ahmed Shah alias Ashfaq Ahmed Shah in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, yesterday, with the family members.

The delegation included Jammu and Kashmir People’s League Chairman, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Amir Hamza, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Farooq Tawhidee. They expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.—KMS