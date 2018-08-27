APHC condemns India’s policy of repression in IOK

Thousands attend funeral prayers of martyred youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned India’s policy of suppression and repression against the family members of the Kashmiri youth engaged in the ongoing struggle for securing freedom from the Indian occupation.

The Indian troops barged into the house of a freedom activist, Azad Ahmed Malik, in Arwani area of Kulgam district, harassed his family members and vandalized the household goods, last night. The troops also resorted to vandalism in Ichgam area of Badgam district.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar, today, said that the brutalities of the Indian troops had failed to deter the people from vehemently supporting the ongoing freedom struggle and carrying forward their movement for right to self-determination.

On the other hand, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Muzaffar Ahmed, in Langate area of Kupwara district after police handed over his body to his family after exhumation. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Muzaffar Ahmed was killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district on the 8th of this month. He was buried at Hammam Markot in Rafiabad after the Indian Army claimed that he was a foreign militant. Muzaffar Ahmed’s body was handed over to his family after his DNA matched with the sample provided by his father, Bashir Ahmed Mir. The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi visited Langate and expressed solidarity with the family of the martyred youth. APHC leaders, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi and Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani went to Soura area of Srinagar and paid rich tributes to 13-year-old student, Umar Qayoum, on his 8th martyrdom anniversary.

The Employees Joint Action Committee held a demonstration at Pratap Park in Srinagar, today, against the onslaught on Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. A protest rally was held in Banihal area of Jammu region against the attempts being made by the BJP government to repeal Article 35-A. The members of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee addressing a press conference in Srinagar warned of mass agitation in the territory if Article 35-A was repealed. Congress leader in India, Mani Shankar Aiyar, talking to reporters in Srinagar said that Article 35-A should not be abrogated.

In New Delhi, speakers at a seminar advocated continuation of the Article 35-A.

The speakers included Santosh Bhartiya, Mahadev Vidrohi, Arvind Anjum, S P Verma, Bashir Asad, Suresh Khairnar, Ravi Netish and Chandan Pal.—KMS

