APHC condemns detention of party leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the arrest and house detention of its leaders and activists including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar and Muhammad Ashraf Laya.

Police arrested Umar Aadil Dar and Shah Wali Muhammad and detained them at Nowgam and Sopore police stations.

Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yaseen Ataie and Syed Imtiyaz Haider were arrested and lodged at Badgam police station.

Condemning the authorities, the APHC termed the detentions as undemocratic and unconstitutional and repressive and arbitrary measures would not deter them from pursuing their mission. The APHC also condemned the re-arrest of Javed Ahmad Mir.—KMS