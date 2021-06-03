APHC condemns custodial killing of yet another youth

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the custodial killing of yet another youth, Mohamed Amin in police custody in Tral area of Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC political Adviser, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the unabated genocide, extrajudicial killings, illegal and arbitrary detentions, rape, torture, destruction of residential houses and denial of fundamental rights at the cruel and inhuman hands of Indian forces.

He urged the United Nations and other international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Red Cross Committee, to investigate the heinous war crimes and gross human rights violations committed by Indian forces in the territory with impunity, taking the shield of draconian laws in its bloody hands.

The Hurriyat leader, reiterating the uncompromising pledge of the Kashmiri people, clarified the loud and clear message to the Indian fascist regime that it is dead impossible for the Indian imperialism and expansionism to break the people’s will or deter them from achieving their inalienable right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations.

He lauded the valour and courage of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, who stood as a strong stumbling block against the Indian military aggression and its policy of oppression and suppression continuously for the last 73 years.—INP