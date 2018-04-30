APHC condemns curbs on Gilani, other leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has criticized the puppet authorities for imposing restrictions on the movement of party Chairman Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar questioned the so-called assurance by the occupation authorities that the ailing leader was free to go anywhere in the territory. The APHC said that there was no constitutional and moral justification to curb his peaceful political activities and stop him even from performing religious obligations. The statement also condemned the harassment of Kashmiri students pursuing studies in different states and cities of India because of their Kashmiri origin. The Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons staged a protest at Press Colony in Srinagar to demand whereabouts of their enforced disappeared near and dear ones. The APDP appealed to the international community to impress upon India to conduct investigations into the 8,000 unmarked mass graves located in different parts of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, angry protesters blocked the Khanabal-Pahalgam highway at Lazibal in Islamabad district against the thrashing of a taxi driver by the Indian troops. A woman and her little child received injuries during the forces’ action.—KMS