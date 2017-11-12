APHC condemns arrest spree in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the fresh arrest spree unleashed by Indian troops and police across the territory.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the forces had created havoc in every nook and corner of the territory and a sense of insecurity among the people. Denouncing night raids, he said that during raids dozens of innocent youth were arrested from Dangerpora area of Pulwama.

“In chilling cold people were dragged from their houses in Kupwara, Shopian, Magam, Islamabad, Budgam, Bandipora, Baramulla, Sopore and Hajin and paraded in open,” the spokesman said and added that at many places the occupational forces showered pellets on peaceful protestors.—KMS