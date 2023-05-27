APHC concerned over victimization of Yasin Malik, other leaders by Modi regime

NIA’s move to seek death sentence for Yasin Malik denounced

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed grave concern over the victimization of Hurriyat leaders by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Modi regime is targeting the Hurriyat leaders to force them to give up their just cause. He said India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved the Delhi High Court seeking the death penalty for illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, who was awarded life sentence in a false case by an Indian court, last year.

The spokesman said almost all Hurriyat leaders have been implicated in politically motivated cases under a deep-rooted conspiracy and now the Indian authorities are preparing grounds to eliminate them one by one to render the Kashmir freedom movement leaderless. He said that these leaders have committed no crime other than demanding the right to self-determination for their people and seeking resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue.

The spokesman, however, maintained that Indian brutalities and atrocities have failed in the past to subdue the resolve of the Kashmiri people and their leadership to pursue their freedom struggle and will meet the same fate in the future as well.

He urged the UN Human Rights Council and other world bodies including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to play their role in the release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK. He also appealed to United Nations to take steps for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with its relevant resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, senior APHC-AJK leader, Mu-hammad Farooq Rehmani, in a statement in Islama-bad denounced in strong terms the NIA’s demand for the death sentence for Yasin Malik. “Seeking death for Yasin Malik is a grave threat to Kashmir and doesn’t augur well for peace and peaceful ways of resolving the long-standing issue of Kashmir. The Indian leaders don’t care for anything except choking Kashmir and sending the leaders to gallows. These are the most dark and ugly days of the Indian history,” he said.

Farooq Rehmani said that the Indian Hindutva regime wanted to kill and hang the Kashmiri leaders and even all the Muslims to implement its new set-tler-policy in IIOJK for the benefit of non-Kashmiris and non-Muslims. He appealed to the world human rights bodies and Indian human rights defenders believing in human rights to take note of the latest threat to Yasin Malik and take necessary measures to safeguard his life in Tihar Jail.

APHC-AJK leader, Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement in Islamabad strongly condemned the Indian NIA’s recent move seeking death sentence for Muhammad Yasin Malik. He said the so-called agency which works on the whims and fancies of the Hindu nationalist regime was hell bent on eliminating the Kashmiri leadership that has refused to accept the Indian dictates.—KMS