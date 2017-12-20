APHC concerned over detention of leaders, activists

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shah Wali Muhammad, Omar Aadil Dar, Maulana Mudasir Nadvi and Abdul Ahad, demanding their immediate release.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian police were denying meetings between prisoners and their families and were unnecessarily creating hurdles in the release of the detainees. He said that denying political space, suppressing genuine voices and continued crackdown against pro-freedom leaders and activists were deliberate acts to disrupt situation and create uncertainty in the occupied territory.

The spokesman, while referring to incarcerated ailing leaders of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat including Mir Hafeezullah and Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, said that no proper medical facility was provided to them and their health condition was deteriorating alarmingly due to the lack of proper medication and health care. “Detainees are also deliberately harassed and tormented by the jail authorities. All this is done in complete viola¬tion of the jail manual which lays emphasis on the honour and dignity of prisoners,” he said.

The spokesman said, “It is extremely unfortunate that on the directions of a police officer in district Baramulla, 80-year-old Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Shah Wali Muhammad, has been detained in police station Sopore. His wife is suffering from cancer and her daughter is handicapped and there is no male member to look after his family. The police are creating hurdles in his release.—KMS