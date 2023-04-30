APHC-AJK urges G-20 countries to boycott upcoming event in IIOJK

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has urged the member countries of the G20 to boycott the proposed meeting of the forum in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

APHC-AJK leaders, Imtiaz Wani, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Shaikh Yaqoob, Shameem Shawl, Zahid Ashraf, Syed Manzoor Shah and Mushtaq Ahmed Butt in their separate statements in Islamabad said that the G20 member countries should realize that development and prosperity are not possible without resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Describing lasting peace as the key to achieving economic stability and sustainable development, they said the dream of economic prosperity cannot be fulfilled in the absence of peace. They said peace in South Asia will be possible only if long-pending disputes like the Kashmir dispute are resolved in a fair and peaceful manner.

The APHC-AJK leaders said India has usurped the fundamental political and human rights of the Kashmiris and is holding the G20 meeting in an internationally recognized disputed territory to divert the world’s attention from the Kashmir dispute and legitimize the illegal actions taken since 5 August 2019.

They said the Kashmiri people hope that the G20 member countries, which are champions of human rights and civil liberties, will boycott the proposed meeting in IIOJK, keeping in mind its disputed status and realizing India’s nefarious intentions.

They said by holding a G20 meeting in Srinagar, the Modi government wants to give an impression to the international community that the situation in IIOJK is perfectly fine while the fact is that India has turned it into a killing ground where it is committing crimes against humanity.—KMS