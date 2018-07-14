APHC-AJK remembers martyrs of 13th July 1931

Islamabad

Hurriyet leaders of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter organised a condolence reference to mark the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day and pay tributes to the Kashmiris who sacrificed their lives on July 13, 1931.

The speakers in their speeches highlighting the sacrifices of martyrs of 1931 said that they had laid the foundation of liberation movement of Kashmir. They vowed to carry on the martyrs’ mission till complete success.

The speakers said that India was using every tactic including arrests, harassment and the use of brute force to suppress the ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs of preventing the people of Kashmir from continuing their struggle for right to self-determination.

They reiterated that the people of Kashmir would render every kind of sacrifice for the Kashmir cause. They urged the Indian government to give up its rigid stance and grant the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp