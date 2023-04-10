APHC-AJK leaders express anger over blatant rights violations

Laud army chief’s statement

APHC AJK leaders Syed Yousuf Naseem, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Muhammad Sultan Butt, Shaikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Shameem Shawl, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Syed Manzoor Shah and Qazi Imran have expressed anger over surge in human rights violations by Indian troops in the garb of cordon and search operations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir even during the sacred month of Ramadan.

The leaders in a joint statement issued in Is-lamabad lauded Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asmi Munir for his clear message on Kashmir saying the statement is a source of encouragement and strength for the Kashmiris who are confronting worst Indian state terrorism for spearheading the struggle for right to self-determination.

Pakistan, they said, is real ambassador and benefactor of the Kashmiris and is effectively and successfully advocating the Kashmir cause at inter-national level. They hoped that Pakistan will never compromise on its principled stand on Kashmir.

The leaders appealed to the UN, OIC and human rights bodies to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.—KMS