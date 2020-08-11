APHC-AJK holds seminar to pay homage to Sheikh Aziz

Islamabad

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a seminar in Islamabad, today, to pay glowing tributes to senior Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz, on his 12th martyrdom anniversary.

The seminar titled “Journey of Martyrdoms” was presided over by senior Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, while the AJK Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider, was the chief guest.

Speakers on the occasion said that Sheikh Abdul Aziz sacrificed his life for the ideology of Pakistan and the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. They said that Sheikh Abdul Aziz devoted his entire life to the Kashmir cause.

The AJK Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider, in his address said that Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a great Hurriyat leader and his martyrdom gave a new impetus to the Kashmir freedom movement. He said that the Kashmiri people would not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs to go wasted and would continue their struggle to liberate their homeland from the illegal occupation of India. He further said that the government of Pakistan should intensify its efforts for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

The seminar was addressed by APHC-AJK Convener, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Ejaz Rahmani, Altaf Hussain Wani, Hassan Al-Bana, Rafiq Dar, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Ambassador Abdul Basit and Manzoor Ahmad Shah.

Haji Muhammad Sultan Butt, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Mian Muzaffar Shah, Raja Shaheen, Abdul Majeed Mir, Imtiaz Wani, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Nazir Ahed Karnai, Nisar Mirza, Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Zahid Safi, Gulshan Ahmed, Saleem Haroon, Mir Tahir Masood, Syed Mushtaq and a large number of people attended the event. APHC-AJK General Secretary, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, moderated the seminar.—KMS