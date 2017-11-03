APHC-AJK holds seminar on Kashmir

Islamabad

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) organized a seminar on Kashmir in Islamabad, today.

APHC-AJK Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi chaired the event while former AJK President, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. The function was moderated by Executive Director of Kashmir Media Service, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam.

The Jamaat-e-Islami MNA, Sahibzada Tariqullah, diplomat Nafees Zakriya, Information Secretary of AJK PPP, Muhammad Matloob Inqilabi, Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, jurist, Barrister Syed Afzal Hussain, religious scholars, Syed Saqib Akbar, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Ameen Shaheedi and Dr Nadeem Baloch participated in the function. A video on the situation of occupied Kashmir was also displayed on the occasion. The participants stressed the need to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

A resolution was also unanimously passed in the conference that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and the people of Kashmir should decide their future by themselves.

The resolution demanded an end to human rights violations, repeal of draconian laws in the territory and immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

It also denounced disallowing Friday prayers in Srinagar Jamia Masjid and described it as interference in the religious affairs of the people of occupied Kashmir. It also condemned the continued detention and house detention of Hurriyat leaders and demanded immediate halt to it.—KMS