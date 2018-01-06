APHC-AJK holds seminar on Kashmir in Islamabad

Islamabad

A seminar was held under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter (APHC-AJK) in Islamabad, today, to mark the passing of a resolution on Kashmir by the UN on this day in 1949. The resolution has called for settling the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

The speakers on the occasion highlighted the importance of the UN resolutions on Kashmir and said that the January 5, 1949 resolution of the World Body provided base to the Kashmiris’ struggle as it had acknowledged the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people.

The speakers deplored that the UN resolutions could not be implemented so far and the Kashmir dispute remained resolved despite the passage of seven decades due to the intransigence of India.

They said that India had converted the entire occupied Kashmir into a big prison where all basic freedoms of the people had been usurped. They said that during the last year, Indian troops and police had blinded hundreds and injured thousands of others by using lethal pellet guns on peaceful protesters while hundreds of Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth were booked under draconian ;aw, Public Safety Act.

The speakers said that the worst kinds of Indian brutalities have failed to subdue the Kashmiris’ liberation sentiment and they were determined to take their ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

They also urged the United Nations and world human rights organizations to impress upon India to stop killing spree, repeal draconian laws in occupied Kashmir, release all illegally detained Kashmiris and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The speakers also paid glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre of 1993 on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary. They said that over 60 civilians were martyred and more than 350 shops were gutted after Indian soldiers set the town ablaze.—KMS