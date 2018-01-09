APHC-AJK holds seminar on Kashmir in Islamabad

Islamabad

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) with the coordination of Kashmir Students Federation of Urdu, University held a seminar at the Urdu University, Islamabad, today.

The seminar was titled “Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and role of students”. The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan was the chief guest while Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Mohammad Safi chaired the seminar.

Addressing on the occasion, Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan said that the unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmiris for securing right to self-determination will not go waste. He said that voice for right to self-determination of Kashmiris would also be raised at all international forums including the United Nations. He reminded his audience that Kashmiris had the right to self-determination and, therefore, the Kashmir issue needed to be resolved according to the Kashmiris’ will, which was in favour of Pakistan.

Leader of the house in the Senate, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq in his speech paid tributes to the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and other resistance leadership for their contribution and sacrifices for Kashmir cause. He said that the people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle would not be left alone.

He said that the struggle for securing right to self-determination would be taken to its logical conclusion and the dispute would be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The AJK president said that in discussing the role of academia, one had to look at the number of research articles on the dispute that have been published and at the number of these produced in international journals. He stressed that it was the academia’s responsibility to educate the youth and to provide them with a counter-narrative against Indian propaganda.

Hurriyat leaders, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi and Abdul Hameed Lone speaking on the occasion highlighted the human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and appealed the world rights organizations and international community to take notice of Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.—KMS