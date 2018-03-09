APHC-AJK holds seminar on International Women’s Day

Islamabad

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a seminar in connection with International Women’s Day in Islamabad, today.

The Hurriyat leaders, besides discussing the latest situation in occupied Kashmir, expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri women. They denounced India for unleashing brutalities against Kashmiri women and urged the world community to take cognizance of human rights abuses committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. The Hurriyat leaders stated that Kashmiri women had been brutalized by Indian occupational forces. They observed that mothers were waiting for their disappeared sons, widows and half widows were in pain.—KMS