APHC-AJK holds protest demo outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir chapter held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad against the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, activists and Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters while carrying pictures of Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, human rights activists and journalists detained in Indian jails participated in the protest. They shouted slogans like “Release freedom activists”, “Release Hurriyat leaders” and “Release Kashmiri prisoners”.

Addressing the protesters, APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmad Saghar said the Indian government is prolonging the illegal detention of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists by implicating them in false cases. He said the BJP government is using the biased judiciary and the notorious investigative agency National Investigation Agency as a weapon against the Kashmiri freedom-loving people and their leadership.

He denounced NIA for filing an application in the court to get death penalty for the illegally detained Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik at the behest of the BJP regime. He appealed to the United Nations, OIC and international human rights organizations to take notice of Indian judicial terrorism against Hurriyat leaders and other Kashmiri detainees.

On this occasion, other speakers said in their address said that after Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Gaur, now Yasin Malik was being subjected to the worst political vendetta. They demanded the release of Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Masarrat Aalam Butt and other leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Naeem Ahmed Khan, Pir Saifullah, Advocate Shahidul Islam, Ameer Hamza, Dr. Hameed Fayyaz, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Mirajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed, Mushtaqul Islam, Bilal Siddiqui, human rights defender Khurram Parvez, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, journalists Shah Fahad and Asif Sultan.