APHC-AJK holds prayer meeting for Handwara martyrs

Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Handwara at a meeting organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter and chaired by its Convener, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in Islamabad, today.

At least 21 Kashmiris were gunned down by In-dian troops Handwara town of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on 25 January in 1990.

The participants of the meeting paid glowing tributes to the victims of Handwara massacre and other Kashmiri martyrs. They reaffirmed the Kash-miris’ resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission till complete freedom from Indian bondage.—KMS