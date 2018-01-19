APHC-AJK holds demo outside Indian High Commission

Islamabad

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) Chapter held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, against the Indian state terrorism and continued detention and house arrest of Hurriyat leaders in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the demonstration, the speakers strongly condemned the arrest spree and other human rights violations by the troops in the occupied territory. They demanded of the international community to play role in granting the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

The speakers said that entire South Asia was facing uncertain situation due to delay in the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute which was also not in the interest of India. They said that permanent peace in the region was impossible without settling the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.—KMS