APHC-AJK holds demo against killing spree in IIOJK

Staff Reporter

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter held a protest demonstration in front of Faisal Masjid in Islamabad, on Friday, against the unabated killing spree in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters were holding banners and placards with slogans against India and in favour of freedom. They were also chanting high-pitched slogans against Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

The Hurriyat leaders, addressing on the occasion paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to continue liberation movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

They also strongly condemned day to day cordon and search operations in the occupied territory in which innocent Kashmiris, particularly youth are being killed by Indian forces’ personnel.

They said that India was trying to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice for right to self-determination and freedom from India, but would never succeed in its sinister designs.

India is also trying to turn the Muslim majority of IIOJK into a minority as it is settling non-state people in the territory, they deplored.