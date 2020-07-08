APHC-AJK holds anti-India protest on Burhan’s martyrdom day

Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

A protest demonstration was organized by APHC-AJK chapter on the fourth martyrdom anniversary of popular Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani in Islamabad, today.

The demonstration was led by Mohammad Farooq Rahmani. The protesters were carrying pictures of martyr Burhan Wani and placards and banners bearing pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The participants raised slogans in favour of Kashmir’s freedom Indian illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC-AJK leaders while addressing the participants on the occasion said that Burhan Wani was the great young leader of Kashmir freedom movement who infused a new spirit in the movement with his blood. They said that after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani, the freedom movement took a new turn and the international community started paying more attention to the Kashmir dispute. The leaders said that India was using brutal force to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

The APHC-AJK leaders said that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till the accomplishment of the sacred mission of their great martyrs. They also paid rich tributes to the youth who were martyred by Indian troops, recently. The leaders condemned the issuance of Kashmir domiciles to Indian Hindus in an attempt to change the Muslim-majority character of the occupied territory. They said that a global campaign against the heinous Indian move would be intensified and the world would be informed about Indian designs through data during the next annual session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Besides others who attended the protest programme include Syed Yousuf Naseem, Nisar Mirza, Raja Khadim Hussain, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Haji Muhammad Sultan, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Nazir Ahmad Karnai, Ishtiaq Hameed, Abdul Majeed Mir, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, Advocate Pervez Ahmed Shah, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqboob, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Zahid Safi, Mir Tahir Masood, Saleem Haroon, Syed Kifayat Rizvi, Hassan-al-Bana, Syed Mustaq, Showkat Ali Lone, Gulshan Ahmed and Sheikh Abdul Muteen.

Meanwhile, Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, in a statement in Islamabad while paying tributes to Burhan Wani said that Kashmiri martyrs had sacrificed their lives for the right to self-determination and their mission would be carried forward to its logical conclusion. He asked the people of occupied Kashmir to be very vigilant and not sell their property to the outsiders. He also urged India not to issue domicile certificates to the non-locals and refrain from changing the demographic character of Jammu and Kashmir. Syed Faiz Naqshbandi sought immediate attention of the international community towards the grim human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The APHC-AJK member and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, in a statement said that Burhan’s martyrdom gave a new direction to the freedom movement. He said that Wani was not only a brave youngster but a great motivator and genius. “His capacity and capability to lead without an iota of doubt took the resistance movement to new heights,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman Qazi Muhammad Imran while paying homage to Burhan Wani said that his sacrifice had brought the Kashmir freedom movement to a decisive point. Talking to media persons in Bagh, AJK, Qazi Imran said that India had completely failed to suppress the freedom struggle despite the use of brutal forces.

President of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt while talking to media said that the sacrifice of Burhan Muzaffar Wani was a beacon for the youth of the Muslim Ummah. He said Wani was a powerful voice of the Kashmiris who sacrificed his life for the freedom of their motherland from tyrannical clutches of India.

Social activists and representatives of civil society organizations held a meeting under the chairmanship of Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi, Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation in Kotli, Azad Kashmir, to pay tributes to Burhan Muzaffar Wani. Those who attended the meeting included Commander Naseer Ahmed, Dilawar Khan Kashmiri, Sadar Din Qureshi, Imtiaz Ahmad Kayani, Chaudhry Muhammad Siddique Advocate, Muhammad Akram Idrees Advocate, Commander Musa Khan Kashmiri, Raja Ghulam Mahmood Khan, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and others. A protest rally, organized by APHC-AJK chapter, was taken out in Lahore on the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani. It was led by Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood.—KMS