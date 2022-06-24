APHC-AJK highlights Kashmiri women’s sacrifices in freedom movement

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter organized a seminar titled “Widows and half widows of Kashmir”, today, in Islamabad. The seminar, chaired by APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, was aimed at commemorating sacrifices of the Kashmiri women in the ongoing freedom movement. The speakers on the occasion said, “Kashmiri women live under the shadow of war and have a bitter experience of being a widow more than anybody else in the world”.

They highlighted the widows’ plight of Kashmir conflict and said Kashmiri women are the worst victims of Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory. Thousands of women, they said, have lost their husbands, brothers and sons as they were martyred or subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian troops.

“World must not forget the trauma of the Kashmiri widows and half-widows. Today is a day to raise awareness about the sufferings of the Kashmiri widows and half-widows,” they added.—KMS