APHC-AJK delegation briefs Pak PM on Indian atrocities

Muzaffarabad

A delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter called on Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in Muzaffarabad, today, and briefed him on the prevailing human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC-AJK delegation comprised Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Aijaz Rehmani, Ishtiaq Hameed and Shamim Shawl. The delegation also apprised the Prime Minister about the use of brute force including chemical weapons by the Indian troops against the innocent Kashmiri people.

The prime minister visited the AJK capital, today, along with Kashmir Committee Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Addressing the joint meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the Indian forces were targeting not only unarmed civilians but also those participating in funeral prayers of the martyrs.—KMS