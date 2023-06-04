APHC-AJK condemns shifting of APHC women leaders to Srinagar jail

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has condemned the shifting of APHC women leaders from Srinagar police station to the Central Jail on fake cases and termed it gross human rights violation.

APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement in Islamabad said the authorities of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have lost all moral and ethical values. “We strongly denounce the shifting of Yasmeen Raja and Zamrooda Habib to Srinagar central jail”, he added.

He lamented that Kashmir was the only place where the people were being kept under custody thousands miles away from their homes and appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and other human rights organizations to come to the rescue of the Kashmiri detainees and take notice of the lawlessness prevailing in the occupied territory.—KMS