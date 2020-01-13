APHC-AJK condemns continued Indian military siege in IOK

Islamabad

An extraordinary meeting of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was held in Islamabad.

The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the continued military siege the Indian government imposed in occupied Kashmir after abrogation of its special status by India in August, last year.

Expressing serious concern over the prevailing situation in the territory, they said that the Indian troops were hell bent on committing genocide of Kashmiris as they were martyring Kashmiri youth on daily bases.

The participants of the meeting also paid glowing tributes to the innocent Kashmiri youth martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district, yesterday.

They also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and said that the blood of martyrs would not be allowed to go waste.

They deplored that the Indian government had violated all the moral, human and legal values and turned the territory into the worst kind of prison.

The participants of the meeting also criticized the Modi-led government for arranging a visit of Delhi-based foreign envoys to occupied Kashmir and described it a farcical exercise aimed at distorting reality. At the end of the meeting prayers were offered for the departed souls of the Kashmiri martyrs.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Abdul Majeed Malik, Nazeer Ahmad Karnai, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, Shamim Shawl, Nisar Mirza and Adeel Mushtaq Wani participated in the meeting.—APP