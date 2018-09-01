APHC-AJK condemns arrest of Salahuddin’s second son

Islamabad

A meeting of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was held today in Islamabad with Convener, Ghulam Mohammad Safi, in chair.

The meeting strongly condemned the arrest of second son of United Jihad Council Chairman, Syed Salahuddin, in occupied Kashmir by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The participants of the meeting said that India was resorting to cheap tactics to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people but would never succeed in its nefarious designs. They said that the illegal arrest of the sons of Syed Salahuddin could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement and it would be taken to its logical conclusion.

They appealed to the international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release both sons of the Syed Salahuddin.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Abdul Majeed Mir, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Abdul Majeed Malik, Ishtiaq Hameed, Abdul Hameed Lone, Nisar Mirza, Fawad Hussain Khateeb, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood.—KMS

