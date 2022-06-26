APHC-AJK chapter new office-bearers greeted

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir United Political Forum, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui has welcomed the recently held elections of All Parties Hurriyat Con-ference Azad Kashmir Chapter (APHC-AJK) chapter and greeted newly elected Convener of the collective forum, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen and other office bearers.

Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said the APHC represents the collective sentiment, struggle, sufferings and sacrifices of the subjugated people of Kashmir and holds a high status among general masses.

He hoped that the new office-bearers would work tirelessly and sincerely for the Kashmir cause and would take every possible step on political and diplomatic fronts to highlight the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement said peace in the world cannot be ensured without resolving the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination. It said the international community, India and Pakistan have recognized the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination under the UN resolutions. A peaceful and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute is possible only through the implementation of these UN resolutions, it added.

The APHC-AJK chapter leader Altaf Ahmad Butt in a statement issued in Islamabad strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks on Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by the BJP leaders and de-manded a strict legal action against them.

He said the remarks of the BJP leaders have in-jured sentiments of Muslims all over the world and the international community should take strong action against these persons to stop further communal po-larisation. He said India should seek apology from the entire Muslim Ummah and initiate stern and strict action against the involved persons.

He also condemned the arrest of JKLF leader Noor Mohammad Kalwal and termed it grave human rights violation.—KMS