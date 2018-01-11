APHC-AJK briefs french media team on Kashmir

Muzaffarabad

APHC-AJK leaders have briefed a French media team, who is on a visit to Azad Kashmir, on the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian forces against innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

The French team met APHC-AJK leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Ishtiaq Hameed, Shamim Shawl, Aijaz Rehmani and Imtiaz Ahmad in Muzaffarabad. The team was informed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were struggling to secure their right to self-determination, which was promised to them by the international community through a number of resolutions passed by the United Nations.—KMS