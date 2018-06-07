APF confirms Zarrar Sehgal to Board of Directors

Observer Report

The American Pakistan Foundation (APF) welcomes Zarrar Sehgal, Head of the Banking and Finance practice area at Clifford Chance, to its board of directors. He is a partner in Clifford Chance’s U.S. Finance and Restructuring Group, and Co-Head of the Asset Finance Practice.

Sehgal is also Global Head of Clifford Chance’s Transport & Logistics sector group. He has extensive experience representing underwriters, lenders, lessors, and governmental agencies in a wide variety of asset and structured finance transactions. He concentrates his practice on a wide variety of international finance transactions, including acquisition financing, leveraged leasing, secured lending, structured financing, export credit agency-supported financings, and credit enhancements.

He also has extensive experience representing underwriters and issuers in public offerings and private placement of securities, including portfolio securitizations, debt and equity offerings. Sehgal has particular expertise in financings related to aviation, and has worked on several of the most significant transactions in the market, including many transactions that have been awarded ‘Deal of the Year’ awards from industry publications. He has been ranked as Band #1 in Chambers USA for Aviation and Finance, and has been recognized by them for the years 2006-2018. According to a senior industry participant, he is “commercial and very knowledgeable of the market,” and adds a “very personable and passionate” demeanor.

Sehgal has served on the Board of The Citizens Foundation-USA (TCF-USA), a USA based non-profit that supports the education of underprivileged children, since 2008. He has served as President of TCF-USA since 2010. Sehgal was also selected as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. He hosts the annual Pakistan breakfast at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Sehgal received his undergraduate degree from Boston University, a JD from Georgetown University Law Center, and is a member of the bar in the State of New York.