Apex Court to hear APS attack suo-motu case on October 05

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday fixed the date for the hearing of the suo-motu case of the 2014 Army Public School (APS) attack.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, a three-judge bench will hear the case on October 05, 2018.

In this regard, notices have been sent to the attorney general and advocate general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) among others.

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo-motu notice of the case during a trip to Peshawar earlier this year.

In May, the Chief Justice had ordered formation of a judicial commission on the APS tragedy.

On December 16, 2014, terrorists stormed the army-run school and killed around 150 people, including more than 130 students, in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s history.

The incident shook the country and resulted in the formation of a National Action Plan to stem extremism and terrorism from the country, as well as the creation of military courts to try ‘hardcore’ terrorists.

The heinous attack on schoolchildren followed intensification of the military’s campaign against terrorists of all hue and colour, chasing and wiping them out from the country’s urban centres to far-flung rural areas.

