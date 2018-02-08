Apex Court summons all accused on Feb 9

Axact degree case

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has summoned all the accused in the Axact fake degree case on February 9.

Axact claims to be the “world’s largest IT company” and operates hundreds of fake online universities run by agents from a Karachi-based call centre.

Hearing the suo motu case on Wednesday, the chief justice asked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon, who had appeared in court, what the case is about as it is being highlighted again.

“The country’s name is being brought into disrepute,” the chief justice observed, adding that no one will be spared and everyone’s names will be placed on the Exit Control List.

The FIA chief informed the bench that Axact’s headquarter is located in Karachi, adding that the scandal first surfaced in May 2015 after the publication of an article in a foreign publication.

Memon stated that websites of 330 global universities were created from Karachi, adding that the numbers on the sites would be foreign but were received in Karachi.

Responding to the chief justice’s query about the status of cases against Axact, the FIA chief informed that the agency lodged four cases in total.

“In two cases, the suspects were exonerated, the decisions of which were challenged in the high courts,” Memon said, adding that one case is under way in Karachi while the one in Peshawar is yet to start.

Responding to the statement, the chief justice summoned the registrars of Islamabad and Sindh high courts at the next hearing.—INP