Apex committee to hold talks with PTM

Observer Report

Peshawar

An Apex Committee has decided to form a high-powered jirga, comprising politicians and local elders, to hold talks with the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt General Nazir Ahmad Butt told journalists that the decision was taken in light of PTM’s five-point demand. “Their demands are genuine and we are ready to address all demands within the purview of the Constitution.

Last week, the PTM announced to form a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ to address the plight of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA. Addressing a rally at Mochi Gate, PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen also announced two venues for future rallies, including one in Swat and the other in Karachi.

“Now the country will witness the flux of people in Swat and later in Karachi on May 12,” he added. The date of May 12 has its own significance: this was the day in 2007 when an ethnic clash claimed the lives of scores of people. However, Manzoor Pashteen maintained that PTM’s rally would heal the city and bring peace.

Regarding the formation of what he called the ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’, he said that the commission will address long-festering issues afflicting the people of FATA and KP. These issues need to be resolved on an urgent basis.